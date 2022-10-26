Liverpool's Missing Players For Champions League Clash With Ajax

Liverpool go into Wednesday's Champions League Group A contest with Ajax knowing that they need a point to secure qualification to the Round of 16.

It's been an indifferent start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's team but after a difficult start in the Champions League where they were picked apart by Napoli, the Reds have bounced back with three successive wins leaving them on the brink of qualification.

Whilst overtaking Napoli at the top of the group may prove difficult, a point in Amsterdam will secure Liverpool's pathway to the last 16 although Klopp is once again hampered by the continuing injury issues at the club.

Players Missing vs Ajax

Joel Matip IMAGO / Sportimage Matip was the match winner when Liverpool beat Ajax 2-1 at Anfield but will be missing with a calf injury. Arthur Melo IMAGO / Marco Canoniero The on loan Brazilian has been ruled out with a muscle injury and may not return until 2023 after undergoing an operation. Thiago Alcantara IMAGO / Action Plus The Spanish international remains sidelined with an ear infection that also ruled him out of the defeat against Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & Naby Keita IMAGO / Action Plus Both players are fit and have returned to training but were left out of the Champions League squad for the group stages. Luis Diaz IMAGO / PA Images The Colombian was injured in Liverpool's defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates and is unlikely to return until after the World Cup in Qatar. Diogo Jota IMAGO / PA Images

There was another huge blow for Jota and Klopp when the Portuguese was ruled out with a serious calf injury meaning his hopes of playing in the World Cup were dashed.

The match against the Eredivisie champions will be a tough one for Klopp and his team and not made any easier by the list of absentees.

There was some positive news however when Klopp announced at his pre-match press conference that Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez are fit to return.

