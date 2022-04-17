Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings | Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

What a match. What a win. What a team. Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final, as they book their place in their second cup final of the season. Here are the player ratings for the outstanding, quadruple chasing Reds.

Alisson Becker 7.5

The Brazilian Superman wasn't as busy as expected, however when called upon he showed composure, leadership and class.

His ability to command his box gives Liverpool's defence all the confidence they need, which allows them to flourish. We are so lucky to have this lad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 7.5

We didn't see the attacking Trent we are used to, but defensively he was brilliant. Every time Raheem Sterling or Joao Cancelo ran at him, he stood there like Gandolf, not letting anyone past.

Keeping the generational talent fit will be crucial as we go into the run-in.

Ibrahima Konate 8.5

Liverpool's defence is sorted for the next 8 years at least. Ibrahima Konate has potential to.be one of the greatest centre-backs in Premier Leaghe history. He's that good.

Getting around him is becoming mission impossible for opposition players, along with his ariel threat from corners, he is the complete package. Fell asleep for City’s second however.

Virgil Van Dijk 8

Is there anything Virgil didn't head out today? No matter how many times Manchester City out the ball.in the air, big Virg was there every single time.

When Manchester City got back into.thr tie, it was Van Dijk that kept the back line together and inspired them to see the game off.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Andy Robertson 6.5

Not the Robbo we are used to, but did put a shift in. A constant threat on the left wing, giving Joao Cancelo a tough time, alongside Luis Diaz.

Hopefully gets back to his best for the remaining games, if not, we can't complain with Kostas Tsimikas coming in instead.

Naby Keita 9

Naby told us that we haven't seen the best of him yet. He wasn't lying. Injury free Naby Keita would be top 5 midfielders in the world. Simple as that.

Jurgen Klopp not playing him last week was a mistake, but he quickly rectified it this week. From winning the ball numerous times to opening up City’s defence, Keita was the midfielder that we all wanted and expected him to be.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Fabinho 7.5

Following a rare poor game in last week’s match against City, Fabinho was back to normal today. Kept a cool head in the middle, making key interceptions and keeping Liverpool in full control.

Another crucial player for the remaining games, showing today how important he is even when he's not at his best.

Thiago Alcantara 9

Had Manchester City’s midfield on strings. Bernardo Silva may not show respect to The Reds but we all know he has a Thiago Alcantara poster on his bedroom wall.

The Spanish maestro proves why has been so successful in his career. His pass for Mane’s second was sublime, his build up to that wasn’t half bad either.

Mohamed Salah 7

Still not at his best, but getting there. The Egyptian King was overshadowed by his fellow attackers today, however showed glimpses of his old self.

Cut inside plenty of times quite easily, just never got the shots off he usually does. Had a great chance to score and was unlucky not to hit the net after gliding past defenders.

Sadio Mane 9

We have Sadio Mane back. Since his move to a more central role in the front three, the AFCON winner has been rediscovered the ‘best in the world’ form.

Such incredible work rate for his first goal. His second, wow. What an unbelievable finish. The move deserved a goal and what a goal it was.

Luis Diaz 9

Julian Ward needs arresting, his has committed a robbery. Getting Luis Diaz for just £35m from Porto is criminal. His performance today just sums up everything about him.

Ddibbling ability. Winning fouls. Pressing high. Working back. High intensity, in your face football. Jurgen Klopp’s perfect ideal fit. May not have been on the scoresheet, but oh did he play his part.

Subs

Jordan Henderson 6.5

Didn’t change the game much, just kept it ticking. Needed the experience on the pitch to get us over the line.

Diogo Jota N/A

Roberto Firmino N/A

Curtis Jones N/A

Man Of The Match

I could’ve easily given it one of four players, but the man that stood out the most today was Luis Diaz, just pipping Thiago.

His energy and drive were the spark behind the fire Liverpool created, especially in the first half. Manchester City didn’t know how to defend against him. Joao Cancelo will need his bed light on tonight.

