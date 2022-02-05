Liverpool's Top Five Goals Against Cardiff City | Luis Suarez, Dirk Kuyt & More

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side face off against Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday and here is our top five goals in the fixture!

Goals are essential in football. Indeed, defenders take plaudits for their tackles, goalkeepers receive praise for their saves, wingers are lauded for their showboating skills and arguments between footballers always attract the audience to become immersed, making the sport the most loved and adored as these traits are inherent to its appeal.

Though, the purpose of the game is to score goals and watch the net bulge as fans raise the roof and appreciate their team winning as the best form of attack is to be clinical and outscore the opposition, much like Jurgen Klopp's early stages of heavy metal football.

As Liverpool prepare for a visit from The Bluebirds who are travelling from South East Wales in a bid to cause an unlikely upset in the FA Cup 4th round, we take a look back and rank the top five goals scored against the current Championship side.

Understandably, there have been sublime goals scored against Cardiff City, but some of the goals will not feature as the aim of these rankings were to be fair to every player and not be limited to a certain individual.

Hint: they had the best individual season of all time in the premier league making 12 assists and scoring 31 goals, five of which were against Cardiff City.

Here are the top five goals Liverpool have conjured against the Welsh side:

5. Xherdan Shaqiri, October 2018

The majestic sturdy Swiss may have had a short-lived career at Anfield, but he is remembered for his brilliant debut season where his presence was felt on the pitch scoring six goals in 24 appearances, the majority of those appearances as a substitute.

Remembered for his fortuitous, deflected double against fierce rivals Manchester United, it was the game against Cardiff City that unleashed the swiss to the Anfield faithful.

His first Premier League goal was scored at the Kop End and was creatively set up by Mohammed Salah who dug out a delicious outstep pass to find Shaqiri on the edge of the box.

Masterfully, Shaqiri controls it effortlessly and produces a sublime shimmy to move away from two defenders and slot it home in the bottom corner, much to the delight of the roaring crowd.

4. Sadio Mane, October 2018

Torn between his frabjous chip and his individual brilliance to extricate himself from a congested penalty box, it is evident that the latter represented Sadio Mane's ingenuity. This is because Alberto Moreno delivers a simple pass into Mane who is surrounded by 4 opposing players eager to retrieve the ball.

However, the Senegalese channelled his strength, power and determination to keep the ball and produce a raucous effort from his left foot that bullets past the helpless goalkeeper.

Understandably, this was the prime Sadio Mane that the Liverpool fans all acknowledge and love, but most certainly would prefer to return as his form remains tedious since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Slowly, however, we are seeing slight improvement and subtle glimpses of his capabilities. Perhaps, his high expectation precedes to falter his consistency and maybe, the fans must accept patience to see him return back to his best. Better late than never, right?

3. Dirk Kuyt, February 2012

You might be wondering how the Dutchman managed to rank above the likes of Mane and Shaqiri as their high-quality goals surely cannot be matched by a fortunate finish from Dirk Kuyt who should thank the opposition defender for assisting him.

Well, the weight of this goal will always rank above those two because the Dutchman sensationally delivered at the biggest stage - the League Cup final!

The substitute drove forward and attempted to find his counterpart, Luis Suarez. However, the ball was intercepted by Steven Gerrard's cousin, Anthony Gerrard, but was poorly cleared into the path of the arriving Dutchman who reacted smartly and guided the ball into the bottom right corner.

A cult hero remembered by many, this goal added to the drama that eventually saw the Reds lift their 8th League Cup by winning on penalties.

With Liverpool, historically, set to play their 16th final in the League Cup against current European champions Chelsea, they would be hoping that history can repeat itself 10 years ago when a dutchman plays a vital role in lifting the trophy. Virgil van Dijk, over to you!

2. Luis Suarez, December 2013

The Uruguayan maestro manufactured one of the most enthralling and brilliant displays of football the Premier League has ever witnessed.

Gracing the league between 2011-2014, Luis Suarez saved his best season for last. Despite starting the campaign with a six-match ban, continued from his 10 match ban imposed in the previous season for absurdly biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanović in April 2013, the fearsome striker returned with a bang.

The game against Cardiff City epitomised his other-worldly presence by scoring two remarkable goals to remind everyone that his sensational season is not a fluke. This game outlined his link-up play with Jordan Henderson, but the goal that proved to stagger the crowd into utter awe and wonder was his second on the day.

At first, Luis Suarez was not aware of his surrounding as he was charged down by the oncoming midfielder Jordon Mutch.

Fortunately, the ball ricocheted off the Uruguayan's left foot and fell to Henderson. The Englishman brightly backheels the ball to Suarez after a one-two and curls magnificently beyond the outstretched keeper. Anfield, without a shadow of a doubt, witnessed greatness in the making.

What could have been if the South American decided to stay at Liverpool for one more season. Would have Steven Gerrard finally won the Premier League title?

1. Nabil El Zhar, October 2007

The forgotten man that once had immense potential, the skilful winger might not be cherished by the fans because of his mere 21 appearances for the club.

His lack of involvement remains a mystery. There are multiple assumptions explaining his limited participation. Simply, he was not good enough for the club. Maybe, he was not pulling his weight in training.

Perhaps, the first team quality was too high and made it difficult for the Moroccan to break into the team.

Regardless, his only goal for Liverpool is truly one to remember that came against The Bluebirds. Steven Gerrard runs down the left side of the pitch before cutting inside and passing it to El Zhar who lines it up and delivers a long-range fizzer which opened the scoring in the fourth round tie of the League Cup.

Much like his arrowing shot, he bursts into jubilation and celebrates in front of the Kop End. A memorable day for El Zhar, if only he could have maintained this performance and established a solid career.

