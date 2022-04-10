Liverpool's Top Six Goals Against Manchester City | Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez & More

Jurgen Klopp's title-chasing Liverpool are facing Manchester City in what is considered the most anticipated fixture of the season on Sunday.

Viewed as a six-pointer between the top two teams in England, this heavyweight clash is set to be an entertaining goal-fest.

Speaking of goals, here are Liverpool’s top six goals against Manchester City during the Premier League era.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

6) Luis Suarez (2012)

The Uruguayan delivered one of the best low free-kicks you’ll ever see in the Premier League.

Rodwell conceded a free kick for handling Gerrard's long-range effort.

The Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard, left it to Luis Suarez to produce a sensational 25-yard low free-kick into Joe Hart's bottom left-hand corner.

As Martin Tyler said in a commentary: “that’s the master craftsmen for you” as Suarez ran to celebrate in front of the home crowd.

IMAGO / Allstar

5) Steven Gerrard (2013)

A vintage Steven Gerrard 30-yard strike saw the Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler praise the Liverpool legend by elatedly asking the viewers “oh how can he hit them?”

With a touch of class and finesse, Gerrard cushioned the ball and let one fly into the bottom left corner. A beautiful half-volley, the captain certainly enjoyed that one against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

4) Ian Rush (1994)

In his third spell at the club, the Liverpool icon scored a brilliant bullet of a volley, leaving the City keeper helpless and rooted to the spot.

The Welshman will be thanking Steve McManaman for a brilliant delivery from the right-hand side which led to such an iconic goal.

3) Daniel Sturridge (2013)

January signing Daniel Sturridge brought a sense of refreshing energy and charisma into Liverpool’s attacking displays, forming a formidable strike partnership with the main-man Luis Suarez.

However, the Englishman was the one taking centre stage against his old team, rocketing a clean strike beyond the reach of Joe Hart. Poor keeper! The goal was simply unsavable.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

2) Dietmar Hamann (2003)

This could be the best goal the German has ever scored in his career. It was a magical half-volley.

Danny Murphy’s poor delivery into a crowded box led the City defence to scramble their lines.

Unfortunately for them, it fell to the lurking Hamann who struck a peach of a goal!

1) Mohamed Salah (2021)

Salah has scored seven career goals against Manchester City.

The Egyptian king is the man for the big occasion and he certainly steps up his game when City are in town

One of the goals of this season, Salah manufactured a moment of pure brilliance to score against prime Manchester City at Anfield.

Receiving the ball from Curtis Jones, Salah was surrounded by four City players but wasn’t fazed.

Instead, he brushed off Cancelo. Then, he glided past Foden whilst schooling Silva and twisted Laporte inside out to magnificently slot home a right-footed finish past the stunned Ederson.

A superb individual goal that was simply out of this world!

