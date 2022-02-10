A Look Back At Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Victory Over Leicester City

Last time out, Liverpool came from two behind to take Leicester to extra-time before beating the Foxes 5-4 on penalties. Japan's Takumi Minamino volleyed a 95th-minute equaliser raising the roof of the Kop. Can the Reds replicate such heroics on Thursday night?

Jurgen Klopp made ten changes to his side when Leicester last visited Anfield. Thursday's Premier League fixture will likely call for more experience throughout the squad as Liverpool attempt to catch league-leaders Manchester City.

In late December, when the two last met, a shaky first-half from the Reds saw Jamie Vardy bag a brace in just 13 minutes.

Vardy closes down Ibrahima Konate. IMAGO / PA Images

Despite their talent, it quickly became clear that Joe Gomez and Billy Koumetio lacked match sharpness as the prolific striker got in behind them with ease, almost bagging a third.

Moments later, a smart Roberto Firmino layoff saw Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sweep a clean right-footed shot across goal and into the bottom-left corner. 2-1. The Reds saw a way back.

Unfortunately, celebrations were cut short on Merseyside as Leicester's James Maddison struck a 25-yard screamer past Caoimhin Kelleher. Liverpool entered the dressing room 3-1 down at Anfield.

With the second half underway, three half-time substitutions, introducing Diogo Jota, James Milner and Ibrahima Konate, settled the Reds and pressure began to build on Leicester.

Minamino found Jota in the penalty area, allowing the Portuguese striker to thunder home in front of the Kop. 3-2, game on.

95-minutes passed, some may begin to doubt the likelihood of a turnaround. Not this lot.

Milner swings a last-ditch curling cross into the Leicester area that narrowly avoids the head of Wilfred Ndidi. Taki controls the ball, looks up and volleys past Kasper Schmeichel to send the game to extra time. Elation.

After a tight half-hour, the two sides lined up to take penalties.

Liverpool line up to take penalties against Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. IMAGO / PA Images

Kelleher made two heroic saves, erasing Minamino's miss, and handing Jota the chance to send Liverpool through to the semi-final.

The Portuguese forward confidently beat Schmeichel and celebrated in front of the travelling Foxes fans. Iconic.

Jota celebrates securing Liverpool's place in the semi-final in front of the travelling Foxes. IMAGO / PA Images

We can expect a much stronger side to take to the pitch this week at Anfield. Thiago Alcantara may return to the midfield, alongside Fabinho, while Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott will bolster the attack.

After Egypt's penalty loss to Senegal (congratulations Sadio), Salah should come back firing on all cylinders with something to prove. Bad news for Leicester.

Most clashes between the two teams are exciting affairs. This fixture should be no different.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook