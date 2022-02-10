Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

A Look Back At Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Victory Over Leicester City

Last time out, Liverpool came from two behind to take Leicester to extra-time before beating the Foxes 5-4 on penalties. Japan's Takumi Minamino volleyed a 95th-minute equaliser raising the roof of the Kop. Can the Reds replicate such heroics on Thursday night?

Jurgen Klopp made ten changes to his side when Leicester last visited Anfield. Thursday's Premier League fixture will likely call for more experience throughout the squad as Liverpool attempt to catch league-leaders Manchester City.

In late December, when the two last met, a shaky first-half from the Reds saw Jamie Vardy bag a brace in just 13 minutes. 

Ibrahima Konate Jamie Vardy

Vardy closes down Ibrahima Konate.

Despite their talent, it quickly became clear that Joe Gomez and Billy Koumetio lacked match sharpness as the prolific striker got in behind them with ease, almost bagging a third. 

Moments later, a smart Roberto Firmino layoff saw Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sweep a clean right-footed shot across goal and into the bottom-left corner. 2-1. The Reds saw a way back. 

Unfortunately, celebrations were cut short on Merseyside as Leicester's James Maddison struck a 25-yard screamer past Caoimhin Kelleher. Liverpool entered the dressing room 3-1 down at Anfield. 

With the second half underway, three half-time substitutions, introducing Diogo Jota, James Milner and Ibrahima Konate, settled the Reds and pressure began to build on Leicester. 

Minamino found Jota in the penalty area, allowing the Portuguese striker to thunder home in front of the Kop. 3-2, game on. 

95-minutes passed, some may begin to doubt the likelihood of a turnaround. Not this lot. 

Read More

Milner swings a last-ditch curling cross into the Leicester area that narrowly avoids the head of Wilfred Ndidi. Taki controls the ball, looks up and volleys past Kasper Schmeichel to send the game to extra time. Elation. 

After a tight half-hour, the two sides lined up to take penalties. 

Liverpool Player Penalties Leicester

Liverpool line up to take penalties against Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Kelleher made two heroic saves, erasing Minamino's miss, and handing Jota the chance to send Liverpool through to the semi-final. 

The Portuguese forward confidently beat Schmeichel and celebrated in front of the travelling Foxes fans. Iconic. 

Diogo Jota, Leicester City

Jota celebrates securing Liverpool's place in the semi-final in front of the travelling Foxes.

We can expect a much stronger side to take to the pitch this week at Anfield. Thiago Alcantara may return to the midfield, alongside Fabinho, while Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott will bolster the attack. 

After Egypt's penalty loss to Senegal (congratulations Sadio), Salah should come back firing on all cylinders with something to prove. Bad news for Leicester. 

Most clashes between the two teams are exciting affairs. This fixture should be no different.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Diogo Jota, Leicester City
Match Coverage

A Look Back At Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Victory Over Leicester City

1 minute ago
lfc leicester
Match Coverage

Revealed: Leicester City Leaked Team To Play Liverpool

3 minutes ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool vs Leicester City | Luis Diaz to start? Joel Matip & Fabinho to return?

4 minutes ago
Molineux Stadium Wolves
Non LFC

Wolves v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

19 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: 'Kylian Mbappe Has Made His Decision' On Real Madrid Or Liverpool Transfer Move

35 minutes ago
Liverpool Leicester Joel Matip Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Combined XI

3 hours ago
Luis Diaz makes his Debut in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City.
Transfers

Former Liverpool Player Doubts Move Will Be Made For Long Term Premier League Target After Luis Diaz Signing

3 hours ago
Liverpool Leicester Joel Matip Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Leicester: Match Preview

3 hours ago