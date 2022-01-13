Look Back At the Last Match Liverpool Played vs. Arsenal

The last time these two clubs faced off was a Liverpool thrashing. Let's take a look back at those events and how they could repeat themselves in the EFL Cup semifinals.

Liverpool vs Arsenal, but this time in EFL Cup Semifinals. Let's take a look at the last time these two English giants faced off in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp looks on at Arsenal in the pre-match warmup. IMAGO / Sportimage

A very cold night at Anfield set the stage for a big time Premier League clash. Liverpool were coming off a head scratching loss away to London Stadium at the hands of West Ham. Arsenal, at the time, were under one of their best spells under manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal hadn't lost a game in almost two months time, but this would be their biggest test in that span.

Liverpool lined up in their usual 4-3-3 formation with Alisson in net, a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas. The midfield trio featured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcántara. Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota lined up front.

Arsenal took the pitch with an allotment of their new summer signings with Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks, a backline consisting of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, and Nuno Tavares. Emile Smith-Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Thomas Partey, and Bukayo Saka lined the midfield. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played up front.

Mikel Arteta on the touchline. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The match started out a little slow, but as the game got towards halftime, with Liverpool leading the game with chances. The atmosphere got more electric as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Arteta were both awarded yellow cards after a little touchline scuffle. Arteta was irate after, what he thought, was a Sadio Mane elbow to Tomiyasu. After the two managers had to be separated, they both received yellow cards.

Soon after, Sadio Mane got on the score sheet after being on the receiving end of a delicious delivery from an Alexander-Arnold set piece to make the contest 1-0. The contest went into halftime at that scoreline.

Sadio Mane fights off Arsenal defender Tomiyasu IMAGO / Sportimage

Soon after play resumed, Diogo Jota put one in the back of the net. Arsenal defender Tavares was sloppy in possession and fires a pass to Jota, who dances around Ramsdale and slots it home to go up 2-0. Liverpool's pressing and relentlessness to get the ball back, caused the young Arsenal defender to look lost out on the pitch. Jota's calm finish was superb as well.

Diogo Jota dances passed Aaron Ramsdale IMAGO / Sportimage

After many terrific saves by Ramsdale, Salah was finally able to get on the scoresheet to make it 3-0. Starting with an Alisson longball to Mane, who takes it into Arsenal's box and then just passes it off to Salah for an easy tap in.

Mohammed Salah celebrates his goal vs Arsenal IMAGO / Sportimage

Game set and match for The Reds. But, nothing like getting another goal to add to the goal tally. Just minutes after coming on the pitch, Takumi Minamino puts one in the back of the net. The play once again was set up by Sadio Mane getting in behind Arsenal's defense, giving it up to Alexander-Arnold is who able to fizzle one to the back post and Minamino is there to tap it in. Capping off one special night at Anfield with a 4-0 victory.

Takumi Minamino celebrates his goal in front of The Kop. IMAGO / Sportimage

Overall, it was a thrashing of an Arsenal team that were coming into the game on a nice run of form. The 4-0 victory got Liverpool back on track and looking forward to more important games. With the EFL Cup semi finals taking place, look for The Reds to, once again, be on the attack vs Arsenal and gain an advantage heading into the second leg with silverware on their mind.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook