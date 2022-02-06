Luis Diaz Named On Bench For Liverpool v Cardiff FA Cup Fourth Round Clash

New signing Luis Diaz has been named on the bench for Liverpool as they take on Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon at Anfield.

The 25-year-old only arrived on Merseyside on Friday but Jurgen Klopp has thrown him straight into the squad.

Liverpool fans will be keen to see their new signing in action as he prepares to make his debut for the Reds.

There is a further boost for Liverpool fans as Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott also return to the squad.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez miss out after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Reds overcame Shrewsbury Town in the third round winning 4-1 thanks to goals from Kaide Gordon, Fabinho x2, and Roberto Firmino.

Cardiff beat Preston North End 2-1 at home in the last round but are currently struggling in 20th place in the English Championship.

A place awaits in round five for the winners with matches due to take place on Wednesday, 2nd March 2022.

Here are the starting lineups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Luis Diaz, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Kaide Gordon, Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton

Cardiff City

