Luis Diaz Sends Message To Liverpool Supporters After Advancing To The Champions League Final | Liverpool 5-2 Villarreal

The Colombian winger sent the Liverpool supporters a message after helping his side advance to the Champions League final.

Liverpool and the Champions League are a match made in heaven.

The Reds once again advanced to the Champions League Final after defeating La Liga side Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals.

Jurgen Klopp's side moved past Unai Emery's Yellow Submarine 5-2 on aggregate after victories of 2-0 and 3-2 respectively.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

One of the main reasons that Liverpool are still in the European competition is Luis Diaz.

The Colombian winger changed the tide when Liverpool found themselves down 0-2 early on against Villarreal in the second leg.

Coming on to start the second half, Luis Diaz changed the flow of the game and found himself on the score sheet after putting the ball in the back of the net in the 67th minute.

After the match, Diaz delivered a message to Liverpool supporters.

Simple and to the point.

"Thank you. See you in Paris." Luis Diaz to Liverpool supporters

Liverpool will be hoping to paint Paris red as they look to win their seventh European Cup.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |