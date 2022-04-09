Manchester City vs Liverpool: Match Preview

On February 9th 2022, Manchester City had just beaten Brentford 2-0 at The Etihad to move 14 points clear at the summit of the Premier League (albeit, as Pep Guardiola has loudly pointed out, with Liverpool having two games in hand).

A title race for any team was never really on the cards after that; the title was heading to Manchester City once again.

Then came again, Jürgen Klopp and his Liverpool side.

The Reds would go on to win an astounding ten Premier League games in a row and watch City drop points against Southampton, Tottenham and Crystal Palace. The gap is now a solitary point that separates the two best teams over the past decade.

We have a title race on our hands, and more importantly, one which is in Liverpool's hands; doubters to believers.

In a clash which many are claiming to be the winner takes all in Premier League glory, it is once again, Pep vs Klopp; Blue vs Red; Manchester City vs Liverpool.

Will it be Konate or Matip to play alongside Virgil van Dijk at The Etihad? IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liverpool Team News

Admittedly, even though a great away victory was achieved in Lisbon, many Reds walked away from the stadium and turned off their television sets with a sense of dread and doom: in the 91st minute, Liverpool's heroic holding midfielder went down after a blow to the head and barely moved for what seemed an eternity. Merseyside held its breath.

Fabinho often goes overlooked in the discussion of Jurgen Klopp's most important signing, but the Brazilian will be and has been since his arrival for a meagre £39million, one of the first names on the team sheet.

Thankfully Jürgen Klopp has confirmed he is fine and will be included this weekend, Merseyside breathed again.

Ibrahima Konate had a very impressive first half in the week against Benfica, scoring his first goal for Liverpool to put them in the driving seat in the second leg, but his second-half display lacked the same precision and success.

Joel Matip is the man expected to come back into the lineup after his own knock to the head against Watford earned him a rest in the week.

The Reds have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 11 league matches at Etihad Stadium, so a welcomed time for change is upon us.

Fabinho is cleared of having any form of concussion and is fit to face City IMAGO / PA Images

The midfield is both stacked and available; the only real problem is who gets in the starting three.

Naby Keita had an impressive performance midweek which was rounded off with an assist for Liverpool's third goal, supplying the electric man Luis Diaz.

Jordan Henderson was the man who missed out against Benfica but when he did enter the field of play he brought a calmness and a calculated, controlled approach to the game which Liverpool so desperately needed at the time.

Thiago Alcantara is a superstar; he is a man on top of his game right now and could very well be the key to unlocking the City defence, as he has done to so many other teams this season.

With the aforementioned news regarding Fabinho, the choice for Klopp seems to be out of Keita, Thiago and Henderson to fill the remaining two slots. Either way, whoever does miss out, will certainly look to have an impact upon their arrival in this mouthwatering match-up.

Does Dias make you front three? IMAGO / PA Images

Whilst discussing squad depth... Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohammed Salah, Diogo Jota or Luis Diaz... choose your three.

Each in their own right merit a starting spot in the once-famous 'front three' role.

The nonsensical narrative surrounding Mo Salah and his assumed demise is nothing but premature. The Egyptian King looked lively against Benfica and could have bagged a brace if not for some impressive goalkeeping.

Klopp and co. will worry about the form of Salah when these opportunities cease to exist. If Salah is in positions to score, he eventually will.

Mane has made the Firmino Role somewhat his own in recent weeks, notching again in midweek to sake a claim for his starting spot thanks to an assist from Luis Diaz who also scored and has been a revelation since his arrival from Porto in January.

Diogo Jota, scores goals. He is one of the best finishers in the league and it still baffles many that Liverpool had a clear and uncontested route in signing the Portuguese player.

As mentioned, pick your poison, and be safe in the knowledge that two out of those front five are likely to come on and create waves in an ocean of talent.

Form is temporary; class is permanent IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City Team News

The Premier League leaders also have a rich squad selection to choose from, with centre back Ruben Dias the only noticeable admission.

The Portuguese defender has missed the past six outings through injury and Pep Guardiola confirmed he will miss out again this weekend.

Which, like Liverpool, leaves City with tough choices to make in terms of selection. City have played without a recognised centre forward since the departure of Sergio Aguero in the summer but they have not suffered from a lack of goals.

Riyad Mahrez leads the way for City in the scoring charts with 22 but Raheem Sterling (14), Kevin De Bruyne (13), Phil Foden (who has scored in each of his past three appearances against Liverpool) (11) and Bernardo Silva (10) have all chipped in in Aguero's absence, perhaps making it more difficult for The Reds to ostracise more than one goalscorer.

This will be the 23rd competitive game between sides managed by Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. Each man has recorded eight victories, with six draws IMAGO / PA Images

City will look to play their possession-based and attacking-minded game, especially since they are at home; Liverpool may have to be patient in their quest to dominate the game and get comfortable on the ball.

Kyle Walker missed out in the week due to suspension but his inclusion will see the pace of the Liverpool attackers somewhat evened out. Pep Guardiola's side have kept 18 top-flight clean sheets in the current campaign, a figure matched only by Liverpool.

City are strong, of that there is no doubt; they have an abundance of riches and talent at their disposal both in the starting XI and out of it. After all, their £100million man Jack Grealish is yet to really excel in his City career... not many teams can boast they have such a luxury in allowing such a high priced signing time to bed in.

Old friends… (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"We will be prepared. We both played on Tuesday so that's enough time to recover. Let's go." Jürgen Klopp

Whilst there could very well be twists, turns and tribulations once the dust on this match has settled, the winner will put themselves in a very strong position in their claim for Premier League glory once again.

City could go four points clear with a win, and with only seven games to go after this gigantic game, even the most optimistic of Reds may not see City dropping that lead.

Liverpool though, know that a win at the Etihad, where they have not won in the league for seven years, will provide momentum for a potential quadruple winning season.

The Reds are targeting an 11th straight league win, and victory would take them above City in the table and in pole position for the first time since October 1st.

It will be, as ever, all eyes on Liverpool and Manchester City. A point separates these two great sides this season, and a point is all that separates them over the past four seasons, with City picking up 338 points and Liverpool winning 337.

This is as big as it gets.

