Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool | Comparing Run-ins | Reds Hoping For A Favour | Premier League

In what was billed as the most important game of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Liverpool and Manchester City played out a scintillating 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium yesterday.

Liverpool fell behind twice, courtesy of goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, but fought back with goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane. Ex-Liverpool man Raheem Sterling also had a goal disallowed for offside midway through the second half.

Still neck and neck

In short, it's as you were. The title race is still in Manchester City's hands. Liverpool remain one point behind the reigning champions.

The Reds aren't out of it - certainly not - but now have to hope one of City's remaining seven opponents can do them a favour.

Those remaining seven opponents are Brighton, Watford, Leeds, Newcastle, West Ham, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Liverpool, meanwhile, still have to face Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton and Wolves. So on balance Liverpool arguably have the hardest run-in.

However, based on the form of both sides this season, you wouldn't necessarily expect either side to drop points to any of these teams - something which could come back to bite LFC.

If no points are dropped by either side, we will be heading to another final day title decider between Manchester City and Liverpool, which on all previous occasions (2013/14 and 2018/19) have favoured City.

It is paramount for both teams that they win every game in from this point, however for Liverpool, they will be hoping that one of City's upcoming opponents can spring a surprise on the Citizens, thus handing Liverpool the lead in the race for Premier League glory.

Seven cup finals to go.

