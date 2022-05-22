Manchester City Or Liverpool? When And How To Watch The Premier League Title Race Unfold
The Premier League title race will finally reach its conclusion on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the action unfold.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 4:00pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 11:00am ET
Pacific time: 08:00am PT
Central time: 10:00am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 8:30pm
Australia
Kick-off is at 2:00am (Sunday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:00pm GMT +1
Read More
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the games will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For supporters in the US, the Liverpool match can be watched on Peacock and Universo.
For viewers wanting to watch Manchester City, the game is being shown on NBC, Peacock & Telemundo
For viewers in India, the games will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
For Canadian viewers, both games can be watched on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Nigerian viewers can watch the matches on SuperSport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Minamino & Matip Give Reds Vital Three Points
- 'Like Having Ferraris In The Garage' - Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise On Liverpool's Squad Players After Victory Against Southampton
- Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Lifts The FA Cup Trophy | Hendo Shuffle
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea
- Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Fit For The Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |