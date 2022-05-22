Skip to main content
Manchester City Or Liverpool? When And How To Watch The Premier League Title Race Unfold

The Premier League title race will finally reach its conclusion on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the action unfold.

Premier League Trophy

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 4:00pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 11:00am ET

Pacific time: 08:00am PT

Central time: 10:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 8:30pm

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:00am (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm GMT +1

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the games will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For supporters in the US, the Liverpool match can be watched on Peacock and Universo.

For viewers wanting to watch Manchester City, the game is being shown on NBC, Peacock & Telemundo

For viewers in India, the games will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

For Canadian viewers, both games can be watched on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Nigerian viewers can watch the matches on SuperSport.

