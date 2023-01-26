Manchester City v Arsenal - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
The FA Cup fourth round kicks off with a cracker on Friday evening as Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face second-placed Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola will go head to head once again with his former number two, and Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, but on this occasion, it is Arsenal who are the team in form.
Pep Guardiola
Mikel Arteta
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Saturday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Saturday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Read More
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet World, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, and Sportsnet Now.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Paramount+.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.
