Skip to main content
Manchester City v Arsenal - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City v Arsenal - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

All the key details as two of Liverpool's rivals, Manchester City and Arsenal face off in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The FA Cup fourth round kicks off with a cracker on Friday evening as Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face second-placed Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola will go head to head once again with his former number two, and Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, but on this occasion, it is Arsenal who are the team in form.

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City Pep Guardiola

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Saturday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Saturday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet World, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, and Sportsnet Now.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Paramount+.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Arsenal 'Confident' Of Beating Chelsea & Liverpool In Moises Caicedo Transfer Race

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Stefan Bajcetic
News

Liverpool Commit Spanish Youth International Midfield Phenom To Four-Year Deal

By Justin Foster
LeBron James
Articles

LA Lakers' NBA Star LeBron James Spotted Wearing Special Edition Nike Liverpool Jersey

By Neil Andrew
Santiago Bernabeu
Match Coverage

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Calvin Harris
Articles

Andy Robertson Explains His Role In Calvin Harris Performing At Liverpool's Trophy Parade & How Virgil van Dijk Is Now Trying To Steal His Fellow Scotsman

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez Nathaniel Phillips
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Negotiations To Sell Defender Before Transfer Window Closes - Sale Could Lead To A Midfielder Arriving At The Club

By Neil Andrew
Matheus Nunes Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves
Transfers

Report: Chelsea To Rival Liverpool For Matheus Nunes Transfer This Summer

By Neil Andrew
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Brighton Interested In January Transfer Of Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain But Specify One Condition

By Neil Andrew