Manchester City v Arsenal - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

The FA Cup fourth round kicks off with a cracker on Friday evening as Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face second-placed Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola will go head to head once again with his former number two, and Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, but on this occasion, it is Arsenal who are the team in form.

Pep Guardiola IMAGO / Eibner Mikel Arteta IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Saturday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Saturday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet World, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, and Sportsnet Now.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Paramount+.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

