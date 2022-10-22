Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

Pep Guardiola will be hoping to see his Manchester City team bounce back when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday.

City were beaten 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday in a sensational match with the solitary goal coming from Mohamed Salah.

The champions are now four points behind leaders Arsenal and therefore are in need of a victory to keep up pressure on the Gunners whilst Brighton will be looking to regain their early season form after some disappointing results of late.

Will Erling Haaland be on the scoresheet against Brighton on Saturday afternoon? IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 10am ET

Pacific time: 7am PT

Central time: 9am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

