Manchester City v Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Manchester City face off against Everton on Sunday and here is everything you need to know as to where you can watch/live stream the game.

After Chelsea and Liverpool both won yesterday, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be looking to keep up the pace at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Everton at the Etihad Stadium today.

Rafa Benitez's Everton have stumbled of late after a good start to the season. A combination of injuries and loss of form has seen the former Liverpool manager receive criticism from Toffees fans.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ahead of Sunday's match Everton sit eleventh in the table with 15 points from 11 games.

If you are looking for your football fix today, LFC Transfer Room can bring you all the details as to where you can watch the game as part of our rival watch series.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 14:00 UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 09:00am ET

Pacific time: 06:00am PT

Central time: 08:00am CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go.

For US viewers, the game will be shown live on NBC Sports Network or via Telemundo.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook