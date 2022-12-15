Skip to main content
Manchester City v Liverpool: An Early Look At How Jurgen Klopp Could Line Up His Reds For Carabao Cup Clash

date 2022-12-15

Liverpool will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the EFL Cup, Round of 16 on Thursday.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be back in competitive action next Thursday when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on rivals Manchester City in the last 16.

The Reds ended on a high prior to the World Cup break beating Southampton 3-1 at Anfield but know they need to improve after a disappointing start to the season.

Liverpool remain in their Dubai training camp and will face AC Milan on Friday before coming back to the UK to prepare for the return of domestic football.

Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo, and Luis Diaz will all be missing through injury and they could be joined on the sidelines by Curtis Jones who hasn't yet taken part in training in Dubai.

For Carabao Cup matches, Klopp has traditionally made use of his squad but after such a long break he may be tempted to use some first-team players who haven't had much football during the past six weeks.

The fact the match is against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City could also be a factor in Klopp's team selection as the Spanish manager is likely to go strong himself.

This is definitely one of the more difficult lineups to call based on the unusual circumstances but you can find LFCTR's early predicted lineup below.

Early Predicted XI

Caoimhin Kelleher;

Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas;

James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho

