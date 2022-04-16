Skip to main content
Manchester City v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | FA Cup Semi-Final | Henderson Dropped

Liverpool travel to Wembley on Saturday to take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final and we can bring you the confirmed team news.

The two giants meet again just six days after an enthralling 2-2 draw in the Premier League, a result that leaves Liverpool trailing Pep Guardiola's team by just a point with seven games remaining.

Jurgen Klopp's team are chasing an unprecedented quadruple, remaining in contention for the Premier League and in the Champions League semi-finals as they try and add to the Carabao Cup they won against Chelsea in February.

In the other semi-final, Chelsea take on Crystal Palace on Sunday for the right to play in the final on Saturday, 14th May 2022.

The match at Wembley kicks off at 3.30pm BST and you can find out how to watch the game HERE.

Wembley

Confirmed Lineups

Here are the confirmed lineups for the match at Wembley:

Liverpool Team

Manchester City Team

