Manchester City v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups| Premier League | Henderson & Jota Start For Reds

Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with an opportunity to go top of the Premier League table with a victory over Manchester City and we can bring you the confirmed team news.

Jurgen Klopp’s team start the day just a point behind the league leaders and could end up two points clear if they pick up the three points.

Klopp has recalled Joel Matip, skipper Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota to the starting XI with Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, and Luis Diaz dropping to the bench.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester City are without Ruben Dias but are still able to field John Stones and Aymeric Laporte in the centre of defence.

The match at the Etihad Stadium kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday and details of how you can watch the match can be found here.

Liverpool Team

Manchester City Team

