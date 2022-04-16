Skip to main content
Manchester City v Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final | Key Facts Ahead Of Wembley Clash

Liverpool take on Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday and we can bring you some key facts ahead of the big match.

Diogo Jota Ederson

Jurgen Klopp's team are chasing an unprecedented quadruple, remaining in contention for the Premier League and in the Champions League semi-finals as they try and add to the Carabao Cup they won against Chelsea in February.

Key Facts

  • This is Liverpool's 25th FA Cup semi-final appearance and manager Jurgen Klopp's first.
  • Klopp is the only manager in the club's history to lead Liverpool to the semi-finals of all three cup competitions.
  • Liverpool's last three visits to Wembley have all been decided by a penalty shootout. They lost in the 2019 and 2020 Community Shield matches to Manchester City and Arsenal before beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in February.
  • Ibrahima Konate is the only player to start every FA Cup tie for the Reds this season with Kostas Tsimikas and Takumi Minamino the only other players to take to the field in every match.
  • Liverpool have failed to beat Manchester City in their last five matches.
  • Vice skipper James Milner could become Liverpool's oldest ever player to have played for the club at Wembley if he takes to the field. Milner is 36 years and 103 days old today.
James Milner Phil Foden

All facts are sourced from Liverpoolfc.com.

The match at Wembley kicks off at 3.30pm BST and you can find out how to watch the game HERE.

