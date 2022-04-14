Skip to main content
Manchester City v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup Semi-Final | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

Liverpool and Manchester City will face off again on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-final and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and now face each other at Wembley with a place in the FA Cup final at stake.

Wembley

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  3:30pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  10:30am ET

Pacific time:  07:30am PT

Central time: 09:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at  20:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at  01:30 AEDT (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 3:30pm (GMT+1)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BBC One.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on Sportsnet World / Sportsnet Now.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony Liv, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on Paramount+.

For viewers in Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport MaXimo 1.

