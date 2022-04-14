Manchester City v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup Semi-Final | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria
Liverpool and Manchester City will face off again on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-final and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The two teams played out a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and now face each other at Wembley with a place in the FA Cup final at stake.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 3:30pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 10:30am ET
Pacific time: 07:30am PT
Central time: 09:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 20:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:30 AEDT (Sunday)
Read More
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 3:30pm (GMT+1)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BBC One.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on Sportsnet World / Sportsnet Now.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony Liv, and JioTV.
Australian viewers can tune in on Paramount+.
For viewers in Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport MaXimo 1.
