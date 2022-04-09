Manchester City v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with an opportunity to go top of the Premier League table with a victory over Manchester City and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Jurgen Klopp’s team start the day just a point behind the league leaders and could end up two points clear if they pick up the three points.

IMAGO / News Images

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 08:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 21:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 02:30 AEDT

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:30pm (GMT+1)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

For viewers in Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

