Manchester City v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria
Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with an opportunity to go top of the Premier League table with a victory over Manchester City and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Jurgen Klopp’s team start the day just a point behind the league leaders and could end up two points clear if they pick up the three points.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 11:30am ET
Pacific time: 08:30am PT
Central time: 10:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 21:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 02:30 AEDT
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:30pm (GMT+1)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
For viewers in Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.
