Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester City v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with an opportunity to go top of the Premier League table with a victory over Manchester City and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Jurgen Klopp’s team start the day just a point behind the league leaders and could end up two points clear if they pick up the three points.

Manchester City

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 08:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 21:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 02:30 AEDT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:30pm (GMT+1)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

For viewers in Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester City v Liverpool | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Watch: Mohamed Salah Gives Update On Liverpool Contract Situation During Sky Sports Interview

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
James MIlner
Quotes

'It Has To Be...' - James Milner Outlines His Greatest Liverpool Achievements

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Huge Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Real Madrid squad to face Liverpool in the Champions League
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Real Madrid Superstar Can Agree Terms As Mohamed Salah’s Future Still In The Air

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Manchester City v Liverpool: Former Player Predicts The Two Forwards Klopp With Leave Out For Crunch Match

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Gleison Bremer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Inter Milan, Juventus Interested In €25million Rated Serie A Defender

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Andrew Robertson watches Trent Alexander-Arnold put his free-kick just wide of the post.
Quotes

‘Better Than David Beckham’ Manchester United And Chelsea Legends In Awe Of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Damon Carr13 hours ago