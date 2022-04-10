Manchester City Vs. Liverpool: Money Vs. Football Heritage | Pep Guardiola Vs. Jurgen Klopp | Premier League Title-Decider

Today is the day. Manchester City v Liverpool for the Premier League title. The two best teams in the world come head to head. The two best managers in the world come head to head. A win today for The Reds will see them overtake Man City as Premier League leaders, however, any other result will be considered mission impossible.

Liverpool's season comes down to this, Manchester City today in the Premier League, Benfica on Wednesday in the Champions League and next Saturday to face Manchester City again, this time in the FA Cup Semi-Final.

Jurgen Klopp's men are still on for an unprecedented quadruple, despite how unlikely it is, but one huge team stands in their way. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The Reds are going head to head with The Citizens for the Premier League title, they face each other again in the FA Cup and are favourites to meet in the final of the Champions League too.

IMAGO / PA Images

Both sides, however, have gone on very different journeys under the world's best managers. Jurgen Klopp has taken Liverpool from seventh in the league with a team that could barely make the top four, into a mentally strong and powerhouse of a side that can challenge on all fronts.

Klopp's opponent, on the other hand, Pep Guardiola took over a side that had won a Premier League title with bags of talent. The Man City boss has spent billions since his arrival to keep, once an irrelevant club, at the top of England's top division.

Respectively, both managers are as good as each other as a whole, despite the German having to work with a sell to buy a policy and a board that isn't willing to back him at all times.

Manchester City's rise to the top of English football leaves a bit of a stain on what the country's greatest game is originally built on. Oil money has completely transformed the neighbour that never came out of the house into the 'noisy neighbours' that have taken over their closest rivals.

Of course, Liverpool have more rivals in the league and rightly so, as they are a way bigger club and have been creating rivalries for much longer, but some would feel Man City winning the league would be against the foundation of football.

Taking aside Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton fans, Liverpool should be backed by the majority of neutrals if they believe in what is right for football. Although we know it doesn't work like that.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Whilst the fans of the three teams mentioned will be putting on their sky blue t-shirts today, the rest of the football fans will just be happy to sit down and watch two of the best teams to ever grace the beautiful game.

An outstanding stage for two incredible sides. Today's match is set up to be one for the memory banks.

Who comes out on top? Money or football heritage? Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp? Manchester City or Liverpool?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok