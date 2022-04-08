Skip to main content
Manchester City v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Huge Premier League Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on his squad ahead of the crucial Premier League clash with Manchester City at the weekend.

The Reds will start the match just one point behind Pep Guardiola's team and can leapfrog them with a victory at the Etihad stadium.

Fabinho

Much of the pre-match talk has been about who Klopp will select in midfield and attack with a vast array of options available to him. There was good news as the German gave a positive update in respect of the fitness of his squad when speaking to the media on Friday.

Klopp told the press in his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) that as far as he is aware at the moment, everyone is fit and available.

"When I looked last time on my smartphone, it looked like everyone is available again."

The one area of concern for Liverpool was Fabinho who was involved in a nasty clash of heads towards the end of the 3-1 victory over Benfica in midweek but Klopp confirmed his Brazilian is 'fine' and ready to take the field on Sunday.

The match being billed by many as the title decider will kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday.

