Manchester City v Liverpool | Team News | FA Cup Semi-Final | Keita & Diaz Start For Reds, Henderson Misses Out

Liverpool travel to Wembley on Saturday to take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final and we can bring you the confirmed team news.

IMAGO / PA Images

The two giants meet again just six days after an enthralling 2-2 draw in the Premier League, a result that leaves Liverpool trailing Pep Guardiola's team by just a point with seven games remaining.

Jurgen Klopp's team are chasing an unprecedented quadruple, remaining in contention for the Premier League and in the Champions League semi-finals as they try and add to the Carabao Cup they won against Chelsea in February.

Team News

Klopp has made a huge call by leaving his captain Jordan Henderson on the bench as he sticks with Naby Keita who has been impressive of late.

Ibrahima Konate gets the nod over Joel Matip in defence as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson all return.

Luis Diaz keeps his place in attack after a good showing in midweek against Benfica and will partner Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool Team

Manchester City Team

The match at Wembley kicks off at 3.30pm BST and you can find out how to watch the game HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok