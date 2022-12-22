Skip to main content
Manchester City v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

All the key details as Liverpool face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup Round of 16.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp should have most of his World Cup stars back and ready to face City including Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Darwin Nunez.

Virgil van Dijk could also be available but may be given a few extra days off before making his return against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

World Cup finalist Ibrahima Konate will not be available for the trip to the Etihad but again could be in contention to face Unai Emery's Villa.

Curtis Jones is still a week away from returning to team training and he is joined on the injury list by long-term casualties Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.

Manchester City Team

Guardiola will be missing striker Julian Alvarez who was impressive in helping Argentina to World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Many of the City players who played at the World Cup have already returned to training and are in contention to face the Reds alongside the likes of Erling Haaland who were not in action for their national teams.

Predicted XI

Caoimhin Kelleher;

James Milner, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky GO Extra.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, and DStv Now.

