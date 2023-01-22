Skip to main content
Manchester City v Wolves - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / PA Images

All the key details as Manchester City face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester City host Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League hoping to keep up the pressure on league leaders Arsenal.

Manchester City Pep Guardiola

After yesterday's draw with Chelsea, Liverpool remain 13 points behind Pep Guardiola's team so Reds fans still holding out hope of a top-four finish will favour a shock away victory.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 9:00am ET

Pacific time:  6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at  7:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 3:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be available on TV or for streaming.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

Viewers in India can tune in on Disney+ hotstar and Star Sports Select HD.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and Canal+.

