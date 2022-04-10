Skip to main content
Manchester City Vs. Liverpool: Match Prediction

Liverpool could be on the verge of a historic season winning the three remaining trophies available to them, but a mountain still stands in their way in the form of many tough opponents. 

Manchester City being one of them. In what is being touted as a title-deciding game, can Liverpool get a long sought-after win at the Etihad?

Despite allowing Liverpool to close the gap after being ahead of them by 14 points, Manchester City are still in a good run of form, grinding out results in a similar fashion to their biggest title rivals. 

Mohamed Salah Manchester City

Both teams in recent seasons have always finished strong in their last ten games, giving more weight to Sunday's meeting. A win for City extends their lead to four points but they will also have a massive advantage due to their arguably easier remaining fixtures in comparison to Jurgen Klopp's side. 

Both teams will be playing off the back of midweek games in Europe but neither side suffered any casualties or looked fatigued following their respective wins. 

It could be argued that Liverpool will be the more dangerous team going into Sunday's game given their depth up front and ten straight league wins. Jurgen Klopp will have a selection headache with Luis Diaz continuing his fantastic debut season, Diogo Jota scoring for fun, and Mohamed Salah's dip in form. 

Regardless of current form good or bad, all three players are a danger, not to mention players like Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane at their disposal also.

Despite not playing with a recognised striker upfront once again this season, Pep Guardiola's side look ever the threat and can switch on their mojo at a moment's notice. 

The current Premier League holders have made coming to the Etihad difficult for Liverpool in recent years and their next meeting will be no exception. Whether Guardiola goes as experimental as he did against Atletico Madrid during the week is up for debate. 

If the weekend's meeting results in a win for either side it could change the course of the remainder of the season. 

With the teams facing off just one week later in the FA Cup semi-final, Sunday's game could impact whether either team finishes the season with multiple trophies. 

For this prediction though, I believe this clash of titans will result in a draw. It is one of the few games for both teams where form goes out the window. 

Manchester City's Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain on Oct. 7, 2018.

The Etihad may not be fortress Anfield but with only eight games remaining and all still to play for, I don't see City's home streak against Liverpool ending Sunday. 

Jurgen Klopp and his men will throw everything and the kitchen sink at Guardiola's side but the blue side of Manchester will do enough to keep this fight going until the end of the season.

RESULT PREDICTION: 1-1 

