Manchester City vs Liverpool: Predicted Line-Up | FA Cup | Diogo Jota Injured? Luis Diaz Or Bobby Firmino From The Start?

Liverpool return to Wembley for the second time this season today following their League Cup triumph over Chelsea. 

The Reds face Manchester City in a crunch FA Cup semi-final. The winner will play either Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the final in May.

Predicted XI:

Goalkeeper - Alisson

Alisson is expected to start between the sticks.

Despite conceding three goals against Benfica, the Brazilian made a world-class in the dying embers to prevent a nervy finish. 

Defence - Trent Alexander-Arnold; Joel Matip; Virgil Van Dijk; Andy Robertson

Jurgen Klopp selected a makeshift defence in midweek, resting the likes of Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Robertson. 

Joe Gomez had another impressive outing at right-back, as did left-back Kostas Tsimikas who assisted two of the goals. 

Ibrahima Konaté got on the scoresheet..

Despite this, Klopp is likely to recall Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. 

Joel Matip Virgil van Dijk

Midfield - Fabinho; Thiago; Jordan Henderson

Thiago and Fabinho will surely start after being rested in midweek.

Bernardo Silva

Although it did not go quite to plan after a nervous finish to the game, these two were a level above the others with their slick passing and movement. 

Henderson played well and was substituted before the hour mark against Benfica.

Attack - Luis Diaz; Sadio Mané; Mohamed Salah

Mané and Salah are certain starters.

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

In his pre-match press conference, Klopp said “Diogo (Jota) got a knock in the first half,” but insisted that “everybody should be fine.” This could mean that Jota is unlikely to be risked, however. 

Diaz, on the other hand, was superb against Benfica and is giving Klopp a healthy headache with regards to team selection

Roberto Firmino was also impressive on the night, scoring two goals in the second half.

Luis Diaz

Either way, both could play a part regardless. Although, I expect Diaz to get the nod. 

