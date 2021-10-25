    • October 25, 2021
    Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence After Defeat With Instagram Post

    Author:

    It was a bad day at the office for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday as Liverpool took them apart to win 5-0 at Old Trafford. The Portugal captain has today posted on Instagram accepting his part of the blame for the defeat.

    A hat-trick from Mohamed Salah and goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota saw the Reds home. Paul Pogba was shown a red card in the second half to compound the misery on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's beleaguered team.

    Ronaldo

    Ronaldo Instagram Post

    Whilst there have been murmurings of discontent over recent weeks from Manchester United players and supporters, this was surely the biggest wake up call they could receive.

    Ronaldo was visibly frustrated with his team and lucky not to see red himself when he kicked out at the ball and Curtis Jones after the whistle had blown.

    Today, he has posted on Instagram to take his share of the blame for the performance and to thank the supporters.

    The photo of the international superstar was accompanied by the caption:

    Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there’s no one else to blame. Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it’s up to us to deliver. The time is now! 🔴⚪️⚫️💪🏽

    It is anyone's guess to know where United go from here. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under massive pressure and his players are not helping him.

    Assuming he survives this latest embarrassment, the attitude of the players needs to improve fast and before they travel to Tottenham next weekend.

