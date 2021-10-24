Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Naby Keita Reacts Through Instagram Post

Naby Keita has posted on Instagram after scoring the first goal in Liverpool's stunning 5-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The 26 year old also played a vital role in the third goal when he found Mohamed Salah who slotted home from close range. Liverpool's Guinea midfielder left the pitch on a stretcher in the second half after a nasty two footed challenge from Paul Pogba.

Instagram Post

Liverpool fans will be hoping that the midfielder's post on Instagram is a positive sign that his injury may not be as bad as first feared.

The photo shows Keita celebrating his goal with Salah jumping on his back and the caption says:

Top Team performance 💪🏽⚽️ well done lads 🔴 #LiverpoolFC

Virgil van Dijk was one of the first to respond with a simple message showing his affection for the midfielder.

'Naby Lad'

Keita has been in good form so far this season scoring three goals and having a growing influence on the team so let's hope for a positive injury update over the next couple of days.

