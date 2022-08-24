Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Five Things We Learned | Jurgen Klopp | FSG | Harvey Elliot

Liverpool suffered a humiliating 2-1 defeat to rivals Manchester United Monday night, making it three games now without a win. LFCTR take a look at what we learned from the match.

Wake Up!

Seven. Seven. Liverpool have conceded the first seven matches in a row. A team that is meant to be challenging for the Premier League title has conceded the first seven matches in a row.

The Reds are going into games in a dream world, to which they may as well bring their pillows onto the pitch. You wouldn't expect this in Sunday league never mind in an elite sport.

However, instead of it being a dreamworld, the season is becoming a nightmare. The out-of-the-blocks style we are used to seeing from Liverpool seems to have been put to bed.

Saturday, Bournemouth at home. Those alarms better be set, those eyes better be washed, and those minds better be set. It is time to wake up.

IMAGO / PA Images

Nothings Changed

You look back over the years and compare Liverpool's XI against Manchester United. Has it changed? Simple answer. No.

Taking Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot away, the starting XI is the same starting XI we saw years ago. Why's that? The answer is the reason why you see Liverpool in this situation right now.

While other clubs around us continue to think about moving forward and make plans to support that, our club is going backward. It may be only three games in, but this trajectory was set way before these three matches.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Three Musketeers

It has been a disappointing start to the season and it is very difficult to pick out any players that are playing well, but these three deserve the credit.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Harvey Elliot have been the shining lights in the three weeks of darkness. That proved to be the case once again against Manchester United.

All three players have been standouts in every match so far this season. Salah and Diaz provide the only real attacking threat, while Elliot, at 19 years of age, has shown the most maturity in a squad full of veterans.

If Liverpool are to bounce back from the disappointing start, it will be the three musketeers that will play a big part.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Hide And Seek

A lot of players seem to be playing hide and seek and they aren't the ones who are looking in the game.

In the match against Manchester United, players went missing once again. Areas in defence, midfield, and up top were filled with nothing but grass and air.

In any match, a professional player should not go hiding, but in a match against Manchester United, in particular, this is a no go for a Liverpool player.

Harvey Elliot has been a prime example of how to be a seeker in a game of hide and seek, let's hope in the next few fixtures, we have fewer players hiding and more players seeking.

IMAGO / PA Images

Called Out

A few people have not been able to compute what Jurgen Klopp 'really' said the other day in his press conference.

"Then there is also another fact that I am not in charge of what we can spend. That's the situation."

Let me ask you a question. We all know Jurgen Klopp isn't in charge of finances, so why did he say it? You have to read between the lines, there is a reason why he brought it up.

Couple these comments with the feelings of the Boston Red Sox fanbase on their ownership and you will come to a conclusion. Two plus two equals four.

