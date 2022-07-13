Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool | Player Ratings | First Game Back | Lessons Learned | Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool unfortunately won't be taking the Bangkok Century Cup with them to Singapore tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp gave 32 players some minutes. Many showed glimpses of promise.

However, sloppy moments cost Liverpool the game and gifted United.

The difference between the two sides was that one side were off colour and the other very much clinical.

Sancho, Fred, Martial and Pellistri on the scoresheet.

With Klopp fielding three different teams in a space of 30 minute intervals, here are the player ratings:

Team 1:

Alisson Becker - 6/10

Made a few good saves but cannot fault the Brazilian as he did not have much more to do apart from picking the ball out of the net.

Issac Mabaya - 8/10

Immense potential and an exciting player!

Threatening in attack and defended well when required. Promising from the teenager.

Nathaniel Phillips - 6/10

The master craftsman of heading the ball.

Cleared every long ball that came his way but definitely requires some work with the ball at his feet.

Joe Gomez - 6/10

Showed tremendous pace when recovering the ball.

Much like Phillips, Gomez needs to work on his calmness on the ball when pressured.

Will give him and many benefit of the doubt as it is only pre-season!

Luke Chambers - 6/10

Lively and ambitious. Was tested by Sancho and had a tough outing. A learning curve for the young man.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

The captain looked sluggish on the ball at times. Not much more to be said on his performance. Needs to up his game.

Tyler Morton 7/10

Impressive. Particularly, when Hendo made a loose touch that could have put United on another counter attack.

Morton saved his blushes by intercepting and moving the ball forward. His distribution has improved incredibly!

Fabio Carvalho - 7/10

Bright spark. A skilful and intelligent player who was Liverpool’s breath of fresh air in the first half an hour. Unlucky not to score.

More the come from the lad.

Harvey Elliott - 7/10

Energy and charisma from Elliott as his dribbling is something else!

A big season ahead for him.

Luis Diaz - 8/10

Caused De Gea a few problems and again, unlucky not to score one.

A certified starter for Klopp this coming season.

Roberto Firmino - 8/10

Articulate and offers a sense of creativity and class with his samba salsa.

Held the ball nicely and was the link to every Liverpool attack. Prime Firmino incoming?

Team 2:

Melkamu Frauendorf - 6/10

Great experience for the academy player.

Joel Matip - 6/10

Minutes for Liverpool’s most consistent performer last season.

Rhys Williams - 5/10

Dispossessed by Martial who raced away to score the third. Unfortunate.

Kostas Tsmikas - 6/10

Dangerous going forward. Little to do defensively.

Stefan Bajcetic - 7/10

Apart from that one misplaced pass, his performance was encouraging. Composed.

Leighton Clarkson - 6/10

Delivered a passing masterclass, but that’s all.

James Milner - 7/10

This man is a machine.

Moment of the game was when he beautifully controlled the ball in his stride and ambitiously went for goal.

Nothing came of it, sadly.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7/10

Impressive resilience and determination to win the ball back from Rashord and appeared lively throughout his cameo.

Redemption arc for the Ox?

Bobby Clark - 5/10

Rewarded for a great first season at the Academy, but did little.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

An ok performance from the scouser but did not have any luck with his efforts.

Team 3:

Adrian - N/A

Had nothing to do. Beaten for the final goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

Good battle with Elanga.

The assist king should have done much better with his effort to cross into Nunez’ path.

Konate - 7/10

Faultless with his contribution as he will become the best defender in the world one day!

Virgil Van Dijk - 7/10

Coolest man in the stadium came on and proved why he is a Rolls Royce of a defender.

However, his introduction was meaningless as the game was already lost.

Robertson - 7/10

Offered balance of defensive and offensive duties.

The Scottish warrior is a tough man after a crunching collision with Bailey. He is ok.

Thiago - 6/10

Recently returned and understandably so with his performance.

Passes were inaccurate and it was out of character for the Spaniard.

Fabinho - 7/10

Defensively sound from the Brazilian.

Naby Keita - 6/10

Important Minutes for the Guinean Prince. When fit, he is some player!

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Offered pace, and was very unlucky with his effort hitting the post.

Should have scored at least one in his brief cameo.

Darwin Nunez - 6/10

Long way to go for the Uruguayan to reach his peak levels.

However, he showed glimpses of brilliance and why fans are excited to see him!

Pace, energy and accuracy is what is now required for a modern day striker.

Thomas Hill - 7/10

Another academy graduate with huge potential.

After two years out due to injury, he made his return and performed admirably.

Probably Liverpool’s best player in the latter stages.