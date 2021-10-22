Bruno Fernandes Is 'A Doubt' For Sunday's Match Between Manchester United And Liverpool Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United's main man Bruno Fernandes is doubtful for match against Liverpool according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are coming into Sunday's match after a very shakey start to the season. Bruno Fernandes has been pivitiol to any good form Man United have had since he joined the club.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Portuguese playmaker being missing will create a huge dent in Man United's chances of victory against a scintillating Liverpool side.

This news will be the last thing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want. With pressure piling on the Manchester United manager, having all his best players coming into their tough run of fixtures will be very important.

Author Verdict

Honestly, I do think Bruno Fernandes is a class player. He has been sensational since joining Manchester United.

The problem I have is, all the things I hear about Bruno from United fans, is what why we rate Steven Gerrard so highly.

He came into a team struggling and has carried them to higher than they should be.

One difference is, Steven Gerrard did that with much worse players and took Liverpool to trophies too. Another thing that Gerrard did and Bruno doesn't do is turning up in big matches.

Yes he doesn't score or assist in these games but it's about his performance as whole. He goes missing.

So if Bruno is missing this Sunday then I dont think it makes too much difference. Although I do think Ole is just playing mind games.

