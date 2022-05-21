Manchester United Legends v Liverpool Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Legends Of The North | Carragher & Neville To Face Each Other
Liverpool's legends take on the Manchester United's legends at Old Trafford on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The Reds legends will once again be led by Sir Kenny Dalglish and Bryan Robson will lead the Red Devils in the first leg of 'The Legends of the North' Fixture. The return leg will be at Anfield later this year.
All proceeds from the first leg will go to Manchester United's Foundation's work with young people across Greater Manchester.
The match at Anfield later this year will also see 100% of the proceeds support the LFC Foundation.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off time: 15:00 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 10:00 ET
Read More
Pacific time: 07:00 PT
Central time: 09:00 CT
India
Kick-off is at 19:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off time is 01:00 AEDT (Sunday)
Where To Watch
The match will be streamed by MUTV around the globe and coverage starts at 2:00pm BST.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Minamino & Matip Give Reds Vital Three Points
- 'Like Having Ferraris In The Garage' - Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise On Liverpool's Squad Players After Victory Against Southampton
- Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Lifts The FA Cup Trophy | Hendo Shuffle
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea
- Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Fit For The Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |