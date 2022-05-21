Manchester United Legends v Liverpool Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Legends Of The North | Carragher & Neville To Face Each Other

Liverpool's legends take on the Manchester United's legends at Old Trafford on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds legends will once again be led by Sir Kenny Dalglish and Bryan Robson will lead the Red Devils in the first leg of 'The Legends of the North' Fixture. The return leg will be at Anfield later this year.

All proceeds from the first leg will go to Manchester United's Foundation's work with young people across Greater Manchester.

The match at Anfield later this year will also see 100% of the proceeds support the LFC Foundation.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 15:00 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 10:00 ET

Pacific time: 07:00 PT

Central time: 09:00 CT

India

Kick-off is at 19:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off time is 01:00 AEDT (Sunday)

Where To Watch

The match will be streamed by MUTV around the globe and coverage starts at 2:00pm BST.



