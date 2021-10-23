Roberto Firmino or Cristiano Ronaldo? Luke Shaw or Andy Robertson? Manchester United v Liverpool Combined XI

Everyone loves to make a combined XI whenever there’s a big match and I think we can all agree they are pretty much pointless because of how subjective they are. Anyway, here is my combined XI.

This combined XI is based on current form and players who are available. Hence, Thiago and Harvey Elliot’s absence.

GK-Alisson

The best goalkeeper in the world takes this spot after being might impressive so far this season.

Ali has kept four clean sheets in seven league appearances so far this season and looks to add to his tally this gameweek.

David De Gea is also having a decent season but his pitiful one clean sheet is a large blemish on his credentials.

RB-Trent Alexander-Arnold

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The best thing Liverpool has produced since crosswords in 1913, Trent struts his way into this theoretical team due to his exceptional form which has found him with three assists and four clean sheets in six matches.

RCB-Joel Matip

Joel Matip is potentially the best centre back in the league right now. That is a mad statement when Virgil Van Dijk (we’ll see him a bit later on) is an active player but there is no doubt Joel has been outstanding.

The Cameroonian has been instrumental to the Liverpool defence this season and has even created two chances during his merry runs forward.

LCB-Virgil Van Dijk

He’s big, he's on fire and he’s so much better than Maguire-he’s Virgil Van Dijk. VVD is an impressive colossus who walks into every single combined XI on the planet.

Virg’s return to the side has lead to Liverpool returning to being the defensive juggernaut of past seasons, already keeping five clean sheets after eight matches.

LB-Andy Robertson

This choice was tougher than you would expect but the Scottish spark plug makes the side over Luke Shaw.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Both fullbacks have got one assist this season but Robbo leads the majority of defensive statistics (in less matches played) such as clearances, duels won and aerial battles won.

RCM-Fabinho

El Flaco may as well get called El AlwaysgoingtobeinacombinedXIbecauseheissosogood.

There is no better defensive midfielder in the league (world) who could come close to the capability of Fabinho. The long legs of Fab can make any defence feel as safe as a safe when he is sat in front of them.

Also, I think anchorman could be a pretty cool nickname for Fabinho since he’s the anchor in our team.

LCM-Paul Pogba

It’s taken a while but here is a Manchester United player in this combined XI.

Pogba is comfortably United’s most talented player and has shown up and showed out this season bagging seven assists in eight appearances which is more assists than all of Liverpool’s midfielders combined.

Pogba is a very good player with very good hair and he can dance pretty well.

RW-Mo Salah

Knock Knock.

Who’s there?

The best player in the world.

AM-Roberto Firmino

Big Time Bobby makes this side due to being his best self so far this season. Firmino has four goals and an assist in two starts and six appearances so far this season.

His competition for this spot in the team was Bruno Fernandes who has the same amount of goals and one more assist in two more appearances and 500 more minutes played. On stats alone, Bobby has had a better season.

LW-Sadio Mané

Smiley Sadio has had a resurgence this season and has recently reached 100 premier league goals. Naby Keïta’s best mate has five goals thus far and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Rashford would rival Mané for this position if he had been fit since the start of the season but the future prime minister of England has only played one half hour of football and that’s not enough time to judge a player on.

ST-Mason Greenwood

This season, Greenwood has been United’s best attacker and (say it quietly) one of the best attackers in the entire league.

Greenwood has already scored four goals this season and is the leading goal scorer for the Mancs. The youngster has bags of talent and deserves his place in this team.