    • October 24, 2021
    Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester United v Liverpool | Premier League

    Liverpool face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United in today's late Sunday kick-off and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

    The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and the game will kick-off at 16:30pm BST.

    Manchester United

    Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to maintain his unbeaten run this afternoon but as we know, no matter what team is better, all bets are off the table when Liverpool and Manchester United play each other.

    Liverpool Starting XI

    Alisson;

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

    James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

    Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.

    Liverpool Subs

    Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

    Team News

    In surprising news, Joel Matip has been replaced by Ibrahima Konate. Most likely due to Manchester United's pace up front with Ronaldo, Greenwood and Rashford.

    Liverpool will massively miss Fabinho, who misses the squad completely due to a knock he picked up against Atletico Madrid midweek.

    Up front, Sadio Mane is replaced by Diogo Jota.

    Manchester United Starting XI 

    David de Gea;

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw

    Fred, Scott McTominay;

    Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;

    Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Manchester United Subs

    Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek 

