Manchester United v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

Liverpool face Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening and we can now bring you details of the confirmed lineups.

It's been a disappointing start to the season for both teams with Liverpool picking up two points from draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace whilst the Red Devils have lost to both Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp is still missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the trip to Old Trafford.

The German had already confirmed that Joe Gomez would replace Nathaniel Phillips alongside Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence.

In midfield, Fabinho is left out and replaced by skipper Jordan Henderson who lines up alongside Harvey Elliott and James Milner.

Up front, Roberto Firmino returns after missing the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace a week ago to partner Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

There is no place in the squad for midfielder Naby Keita, amid speculation linking him with a move away from the club, although reliable journalists are reporting he is now injured.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Manchester United Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |