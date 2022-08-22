Skip to main content

Manchester United v Liverpool - Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Premier League Clash

Liverpool face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday, and we can bring you the key facts and stats ahead of the crucial Premier League fixture.

Both sides are in need of a win after disappointing starts to the season which has left Liverpool on two points and the Red Devils pointless heading into the encounter.

Key Facts & Stats

  • Fabinho will make his 100th Premier League start if selected by manager Jurgen Klopp.
  • Fellow Brazilian Alisson Becker will enter Liverpool's top 10 for goalkeeper appearances if he plays at Old Trafford.
  • If Liverpool win, Klopp's team will become the first in the club's history to be victorious on three successive league visits at Old Trafford.
  • Avoiding defeat would also mean they would be on a run of five league games unbeaten, equalling the club record set in 1927.
  • The Reds have scored in 29 out of their last 30 away matches. The only time they failed to score was in the 1-0 defeat at Leicester City in December when Mohamed Salah missed a penalty.
  • The goal scored by Naby Keita in last year's encounter in the fifth minute, was the club's fastest at Old Trafford since the Premier League began.

All facts and statistics sourced from Liverpoolfc.com.

