Manchester United v Liverpool: Key Matchups | Luis Diaz | Mohamed Salah | Roberto Firmino

Three matches into the Premier League and Liverpool find themselves four points behind champions Manchester City. Bitter rivals Manchester United are up next and LFCTR look at what matchups could be the deciding factors in the result.

Luis Diaz v Diogo Dalot

The unbelievable goal he scored against Crystal Palace is just an example of things to come for Luis Diaz. This week sees the Colombian come up against Manchester United's inexperienced and shaky full-back.

Liverpool's opponents have carried on their poor form from last season into this season, despite another new manager. Dalot is the youngest of a somewhat laughable defence and will be targeted by Diaz on Monday.

It is going to be a long night for the Portuguese defender and a long night for Manchester United as a whole.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mohamed Salah v Luke Shaw & Harry Maguire

This match will be based on the wings, due to Roberto Firmino being at the head of Liverpool's attack. Manchester United will have to stop both Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah if they have any chance in the game.

Saying is one thing, doing it, however, is another. The comical duo of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will be putting on yet another show on Monday night, this time, it will be Mohamed Salah at centre stage.

How can they stop him? Honestly? Double up. It may not work, especially when Trent Alexander-Arnold attacks, as Marcus Rashford doesn't track back. I expect either one of these defenders or both to be in the book by the end of the night.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Roberto Firmino v Fred

To some Darwin Nunez may be seen as a big miss for The Reds' visit to Old Trafford. To others, it may give Erik Ten Hag too much to think about when making his plans on how to stop Liverpool.

Although Roberto Firmino isn't at his best at the moment, he will be a nuisance for one player in particular. Fred.

The Brazilian will be given the CDM role in the team and it will be his job in keeping an eye on his international teammate. Firmino will be picking up the pockets of space between the defence and midfield to create space for Diaz and Salah.

Whether it be McFred or Frediksen, Fred will be the key to the home side's chances, if they have any.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

