Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool were back at Old Trafford tonight, for the first North West Derby of the season.

Manchester United vs Liverpool, one can hardly name a bigger fixture in English football.

Two most successful clubs in England locking horns, the rivalry between the two clubs is backed by the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester, which was created during the Industrial Revolution.

While United might have a slight upper hand in head to head results and trophies won overall, Liverpool have been the better side by quite some distance over the last few years, winning the European Cup and the Premier League for the first time since the rebrand in 1992.

An absolute blockbuster of a clash awaiting at The Theatre of Dreams, Jurgen Klopp named a surprising starting 11 again.

Joel Matip got relegated to the bench along with Sadio Mané, with Fabinho Tavares missing out due to a slight knock on the knee.

Ibrahima Konaté got the call up to replace Matip, a second league appearance for the young Frenchman since his signing in the summer.

The midfield which started Liverpool's last games against Watford and Atletico Madrid was retained, since Fabinho was unavailable.

Diogo Jota got recalled into the starting team again, taking Mané's place on the left wing.

BRIEF MATCH REVIEW

What a match! What. A. Match!

Liverpool got early blood, through a calmly slotted Naby Keita goal in the first five minutes.

Liverpool still did not look satisfied with the early lead, and doubled their lead in the 13th minute, through Diogo Jota.

United looked absolutely gutless.

Things went from bad to worse for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, as Salah struck twice to make the scoreline 4-0 before halftime.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Absolutely ruthless work

Liverpool picked up the second half ]where they had ended before half time, albeit Ronaldo scored a goal early on, which was later chalked off after VAR intervention for an offside.

Just minutes later, Salah rattled the back of the net again, completing his first hattrick since opening day of 20/21.

Things got even more catastrophic for United after Paul Pogba was sent off for a careless tackle on Naby Keita.

Liverpool kept on pummeling their Manchester rivals for the rest of the game but there was no addition to the scoreline.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 8

He was mostly unbothered by United, but made a good early save to set the ball rolling for the absolute carnage that happened tonight.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 8.5

World class performance, with a beauty of an assist as well.

IBRAHIMA KONATÉ 8.5

It was his second league game for Liverpool, and he took the monstrous pressure of facing Manchester United extremely well. Very solid game and showed good composure.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 8.5

Was just a cakewalk from him, too easy.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 8.5

No G/A to show for the game, but the Scottish captain had a very tidy game, him remembering he has to defend after the game midweek.

JAMES MILNER 8

A very convincing performance before his unfortunate injury.

JORDAN HENDERSON 8.5

Evidently setting his midweek blues aside, he flourished today. Good assist too.

NABY KEITA 9

Involved in ALL of the first three goals, Naby Keita was playing a blinder today before Paul Pogba lost his head and two footed the Guinea captain. The 28-year-old had to be stretchered off.

DIOGO JOTA 8.5

A goal and assist after a very long time for the young Portuguese. An improvement from his recent form.

ROBERTO FIRMINO 8.5

He was weaving the midfield and attack today in exquisite fashion. What a selfless player, he was just brilliant.

MOHAMED SALAH 10

Three goals. One assist. First 10/10 given out in an LFCTR Ratings article.

Best player in the world doesn't need reasons to get a high rating.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

SUBSTITUTES

CURTIS JONES 7.5

Looked a bit nervous at times but made his comeback from injury well.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 7

Continued his run of encouraging cameos from the

SADIO MANÉ N/A