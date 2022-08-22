Skip to main content

Manchester United v Liverpool | Team News | Fabinho Dropped, Keita Not In Squad

Jurgen Klopp has sprung a surprise by leaving Fabinho out of the Liverpool starting lineup as Liverpool face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

The Brazilian has been replaced in midfield by skipper Jordan Henderson who will line up alongside Harvey Elliott and James Milner.

In the centre of defence, Joe Gomez is rewarded for his excellent substitute appearance in the 1-1 home draw with Crystal Palace, by being recalled to partner Dutchman Virgil van Dijk.

Up front, Roberto Firmino returns after missing the draw with the Eagles a week ago to partner Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Klopp is still missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the trip to Old Trafford.

There is no place in the squad for midfielder Naby Keita, amid speculation linking him with a move away from the club, although reliable journalists are reporting he is now injured.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Manchester United Team

