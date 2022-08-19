Skip to main content

Manchester United v Liverpool Team News | Firmino & Martial To Return?

Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of the match.

It's been a disappointing start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's team with two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace and losing numerous players to injury.

United's start under Erik ten Hag has not been any better with the Red Devils losing to both Brighton and Brentford.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp has confirmed that Joe Gomez will start the match alongside Virgil van Dijk. The defender was unable to start the match against the Eagles on Monday but impressed in his substitute appearance.

There was more positive news provided by Klopp at his press conference on Friday when he confirmed that Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino will also be available for selection.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota appear to be closing in on a return but they will not be ready in time for the trip to Old Trafford.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also be missing.

Manchester United Team News

Anthony Martial has returned to training to give ten Hag a boost ahead of the clash against their fierce rivals.

The Frenchman enjoyed an impressive pre-season campaign but missed United's Premier League opening games with a hamstring problem.

Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri remain sidelined.

