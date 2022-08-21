Manchester United v Liverpool | Team News | Predicted Lineups | Where To Watch/Stream

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Monday to take on Manchester United in a huge Premier League clash and we can bring you all the key details about the match.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp has confirmed that Joe Gomez will start the match alongside Virgil van Dijk. The defender was unable to start the match against the Eagles on Monday but impressed in his substitute appearance.

There was more positive news provided by Klopp at his press conference on Friday when he confirmed that Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino will also be available for selection.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota appear to be closing in on a return but they will not be ready in time for the trip to Old Trafford.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also be missing.

Manchester United Team News

Anthony Martial has returned to training to give ten Hag a boost ahead of the clash against their fierce rivals.

The Frenchman enjoyed an impressive pre-season campaign but missed United's Premier League opening games with a hamstring problem.

Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri remain sidelined.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Predicted Manchester United XI

David De Gea;

Diogo Dalot; Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw;

Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen;

Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;

Cristiano Ronaldo

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12.00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12:30am IST (Tuesday)

Australia

Kick off is at 5.00am AEST (Tuesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

