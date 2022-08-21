Manchester United v Liverpool: Top Five Best Goals In The Fixture

Liverpool and Manchester United. England's biggest rivalry, if not, the world's. There has been some incredible Liverpool goals in the fixture, but which are the best five out of them all?

5. Cristian Benteke - September 2015

Stunning, absolutely stunning. This goal will not be remembered as much as it should be due to certain underwhelming commentary.

Liverpool looked down and out against their bitter rivals until Cristian Benteke came up with something special. A cross by Jordan Ibe was headed away but only went as far as the Belgian.

Benteke incredibly executed an overhead kick which stunned Old Trafford. Liverpool were back in the game with six minutes to go from absolutely nothing.

This goal may not go down in the club's historic moments, but at that instant, it was a moment of savor.

4. Robbie Fowler - December 1995

An iconic kit. An iconic player. An iconic moment. Robbie Fowler was one of the most natural finishers the game has seen, especially with both feet.

This goal summed up why Fowler is a Liverpool legend. A beautiful through ball by Michael Thomas found Fowler in a foot race with Gary Neville.

The no.23 barged the Manchester United right-back aside, leaving himself one on one with Peter Schmeichel.

His first touch took the ball onto his weak foot (not that weak), but he still dinked the Danish keeper with very little effort. Robbie Fowler scored some amazing goals in his career and this one is up there with the best.

3. Steven Gerrard - March 2001

Steven Gerrard and worldies go hand in hand and this goal is no different. A poor goal kick by Fabian Barthez gave The Reds a chance to attack and how did they take that chance.

The ball ended up with Gerrard from 40 yards out and in typical Gerrard fashion, the midfielder drove at the defence before smashing the ball into the top corner.

One player you do not want in this situation, unfortunately for Manchester United, it was that one player. Gerrard remains the joint highest goal scorer for Liverpool in this fixture, well, maybe until Monday night.

2. Joh Arne Riise - November 2001

A goal that is good enough to claim the top spot. In fact, as a goal in itself, you couldn't argue it not being no.1.

If you google the perfect hit football, you may just see this goal pop up. John Arne Riise had a rocket of a left foot and there is no better goal for you to see that.

"It's amazing the goal is still standing," pretty much summarises the goal as best as it can. The ball was rolled to the Norwegian and Riise left his mark on the ball and the net as well as the game.

The ball flew straight into the top corner in a flash. Blink you miss it.

1. Mohamed Salah - January 2020

This has to be number one. One of the greatest moments in the club's history. This was the moment that the players, the manager, and the fans realised that Liverpool were going to win the Premier League.

The Reds 1-0 up early thanks to Virgil Van Djik, but found it difficult to kill the game off. The crowd were tense, you could feel it. That's when it happened.

Alisson Becker saw Mohamed Salah on his own in acres of space, so instantly picked him out. The Egyptian King took the ball down and shrugged off the efforts of Dan James.

The vision, the run, and then the finish saw Liverpool see off the game and set themselves on the way to their first title in 30 years. The goal was summed up through the reaction of the crowd and Alisson Becker himself.

