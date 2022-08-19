Skip to main content

Manchester United v Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Both teams are in need of a victory after disappointing starts to the season so it promises to be a fascinating encounter between the two giants of the English game.

Old Trafford

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12.00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12:30am IST (Tuesday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick off is at 6.00am AEDT (Tuesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Manchester UnitedLiverpool

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
News

Jurgen Klopp Update On Liverpool Injuries Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Training
News

Liverpool Training - Five Things We Learned, One Surprise Return

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita
Transfers

'There Is Nothing There' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Responds To Naby Keita Exit Rumours

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'He Will Start And It's A Big Opportunity' - Klopp Confirms One Starter For Liverpool Clash With Manchester United

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference - Manchester United v Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Harvey Elliot
Quotes

'He Has a Lot of Quality to Offer to the Club' - John Barnes on Harvey Elliot Extension

By Matty Orme
Community Shield
Quotes

'They’re Much Closer to Man City' - John Barnes on Liverpool’s Chances This Season

By Matty Orme
Casemiro
Non LFC

Report: Casemiro Has 'No Chance' For Manchester United's Match Against Liverpool

By Damon Carr