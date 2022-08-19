Manchester United v Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream
Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Both teams are in need of a victory after disappointing starts to the season so it promises to be a fascinating encounter between the two giants of the English game.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8.00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12.00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick off is at 12:30am IST (Tuesday)
Read More
Australia
Kick off is at 6.00am AEDT (Tuesday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky GO.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.
