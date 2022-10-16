Manchester United v Newcastle United: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin will be in action on Sunday when Newcastle United travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's team currently occupies 5th place in the Premier League with Newcastle just a point behind in 6th so it's all to play for when the two teams meet.

Allan Saint-Maximin has been linked with a move to Liverpool. IMAGO / Colorsport

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

