Predicted Line-Up: Manchester United v Liverpool

Liverpool face a Manchester United at Old Trafford today and our writers have gave us their predicted line-up for the game.

Jurgen Klopp has a fairly fit team going into this game. Curtis Jones is set to return to the squad after being sidelined due to an injury he picked up with England.

Thiago Alcantara is still injured and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he won't be available for today's clash.

Apart from Harvey Elliott and Thiago, Liverpool have every player available for the big game today!

Adam Ford

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner;

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah.

It would be fair to say none of Liverpool's defence covered themselves in glory during their game against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday. Be it a reputation of being a bit shaky at times in European groups or just a particularly off night.

Regardless of Tuesday's performances, I believe the same back four will start against United as they still are the Reds strongest.

Despite his goal against Madrid, Naby Keita showed his inconsistencies throughout the game. The brunt of the blame should not only be his as Jordan Henderson continued his hot and cold form and James Milner was not his usual self.

Based on form, Liverpool can do some serious damage at Old Trafford, but maybe a safer midfield with Fabinho starting this time would be a smart decision from Klopp.

Unsurprisingly, I don't expect any big changes to the front line. I mentioned last week before the Champions League tie, that it was great to see Roberto Firmino back on the score sheet but I believed Diogo Jota was still the more dangerous player.

My opinion won't change now. Jota must start on Sunday. Firmino can still upset opposition teams but more so by coming from the bench.

Charlie Webb

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

It will be very interesting to see what Jurgen Klopp selects in today's game against Manchester United.

The defence was a bit shaky against Atletico Madrid but I can't see Klopp putting in Kostas Tsimikas or Joe Gomez/Ibrahima Konate. So it's the same defence as the previous game for me.

Midfield will be a toss of a coin. Fabinho HAS to play. He showed that he is a must pick when he came on in the UCL earlier this week.

The other two positions are an tricky pick. Naby Keita scored a wonder-goal against Atletico but he also was responsible for both of their goals.

However, I think Klopp will trust Naby Keita and after the game he still spoke highly of the Guinea international.

I think it'll either be Curtis Jones or Jordan Henderson but with CJ still coming back from an injury, I doubt Klopp will risk him in such an important game.

The front three picks it's self. Sadio Mane seems to of found his form again and Roberto Firmino looks full of confidence after his hattrick against Watford.

