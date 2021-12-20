Former Premier League Referee Mark Clattenburg Accuses Paul Tierney Of English Bias After Robbing Liverpool In Yesterday's Draw Against Tottenham

Premier League referee Paul Tierney was at the centre of controversy in yesterday's clash between Tottenham and Liverpool. The referee sent of Scotland's Andy Robertson, despite not doing so for England's Harry Kane, something former ref Mark Clattenburg is suspect about.

Yesterday's huge match was full of goals and drama, which set up a great spectacle for viewers. However, despite there being four goals, it is the refereeing decisions that are the talking points today.

The first half saw England captain Harry Kane get away with a dangerous tackle against Andy Robertson. The striker's studs were up, in what could've been a leg breaking challenge. Match official Paul Tierney deemed the tackle as a yellow card only.

One call against the Reds wasn't enough for Tierney. Diogo Jota was bundled over by Emerson Royal, with no contact of the ball whatsoever. Tierney or VAR officials Chris Kavanagh somehow saw nothing wrong with the challenge.

Later in the match, Andy Robertson, who nearly had his legs broken by Kane, kicked out at Emerson Royal, to which Tiereney gave a yellow card.

VAR advised the match official to review the challenge and it was correctly changed to a red.

Former Premier League referee doesn't understand why the Kane challenge wasn't reviewed, but the Robertson one was. Writing in the Mail newspaper, clattenburg accuses Tierney and Kavanagh of being English bias towards the England captain.

“If Harry Kane's lunge on Andy Robertson isn’t a red card then I’m not sure what is.

The tackle is high, it’s above the ankle, studs are showing and it’s late. It didn’t have a good look to it from any angle.”

“By jumping out of the way, Robertson avoids serious damage. Kane gets away with his lunge as referee Paul Tierney shows only a yellow, with VAR Chris Kavanagh deciding it was not a clear and obvious error. I’d have shown Kane red.

"Just because you’re England captain doesn’t mean you have any special leeway to commit bad challenges.

I never treated important English internationals any different.”

Clattenburg asks for consistency from refereeing in the Premier League.

“It was worthy of a red, but then Kane’s indiscretion earlier in the game was worse. Where’s the consistency? How can VAR tell Tierney to go look at this incident but not the one involving Kane?”

