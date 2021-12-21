Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
EFL Cup: Match Prediction - Liverpool vs Leicester City

Author:

Some Premier League clubs get a much needed midweek break, however Liverpool don't as they host Leicester City at Anfield in the League Cup round of 16 on Wednesday night. 

Both Liverpool and Leicester have been hit by several Covid-19 cases in the past couple of weeks, with Leicester having a match postponed.

As of now, the fixture is still on, and here is our match prediction.

Liverpool Lead-Up

A contentious match broke Liverpool’s eight-game winning streak in all competitions against Tottenham at the weekend.

The Reds have also had to contend with the latest outbreak of Covid-19 cases, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones being officially missing. Thiago Alcântara is rumored to be the latest case.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Despite the illnesses in the team, Liverpool beat Newcastle and arguably should have won against Tottenham.

While Leicester are tough opponents and the Liverpool squad is thin at the moment, the Reds should dispatch the opposition at Anfield.

Leicester City Lead-Up

Leicester’s season hasn’t been up to the standard of recent years. They finished 5th in the past two seasons but find themselves struggling in mid-table this year.

The Foxes’ plight hasn’t been helped by the latest bout of Covid-19 cases either. Their match vs Tottenham was postponed because of an outbreak at their club.

Read More

Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester

Leicester beat Liverpool the last time out in the Premier League, but they’ve only recorded three wins in the 15 other times they’ve played since their promotion back to the top flight.

The Foxes put four past Newcastle in their last match, and they will need a solid defence, as well as their attack firing on Wednesday if they stand any hope of getting through to the next round.

Score Prediction: Liverpool 2 Leicester City 0

Goal Scorers: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané

Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Trent Alexander-Arnold
