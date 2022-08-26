Match Prediction: Liverpool v Bournemouth | Reds To Win First Game Of The Season?

Liverpool are hosting newly-promoted Bournemouth at Anfield in Matchweek 4 of the Premier League. With the Reds still without a win, will they grab three points against the Cherries?

It's officially Liverpool's worst ever start to the Premier League season after three games, as the Reds sit in 16th place ahead of Matchweek 4. Without a win, collecting two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, and a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford to Manchester United.

It's understandable that the mood around Anfield isn't as joyous as it has been in recent years of the Jurgen Klopp era.

IMAGO / PA Images

The next side to challenge Liverpool are Bournemouth, at 3pm on Saturday 27 August. After being relegated in 2019-20, tomorrow's opponents have spent the last two seasons fighting for promotion back to the top flight. They enjoyed an opening day victory over Aston Villa and are ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table.

After Jurgen Klopp's pre-match press conference, it was confirmed that Liverpool will still be without; Thiago, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Calvin Ramsey, and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Jurgen Klopp may opt for an alternative choice of midfielders, with Fabio Carvalho potentially in contention to start alongside Fabinho and either Jordan Henderson, James Milner, or Harvey Elliott.

IMAGO / PA Images

Up front, there's not too much choice for the boss. With Diogo Jota nearing a return but still unavailable, and Darwin Nunez still serving his suspension, it's expected that the same front three will be chosen to face Bournemouth: Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino.

As for a prediction, it's difficult. I would love to say that Liverpool will bounce back and batter their opponents - I don't think it's quite that simple. These players are a cohesive bunch that will stick together through this tough patch, and they'll rely heavily on the impact that a noisy Anfield will bring tomorrow afternoon.

The crowd needs to get behind this group of players during this period. I'm expecting a Liverpool win - but it'll be close.

Match prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |