Match Prediction: Liverpool v Rangers, Reds To Recover Form?

Liverpool face Rangers on Tuesday night in a Champions League Group A match and we can bring you our match prediction

Jurgen Klopp will be trying to ensure his team remain in control of their own destiny with victory against the Scottish Premiership team and to build on the last gasp victory against Ajax on matchday two.

Jurgen Klopp knows Liverpool must improve after a series of indifferent performances. IMAGO / Action Plus

It has been a tough start to the new season for Klopp and his team who have struggled in the Premier League taking just ten points from the opening seven matches.

They were also on the receiving end of a 4-1 humbling from Napoli on matchday one of the Champions League.

After the match in Naples, there appeared to be renewed determination when the Reds faced Ajax at Anfield a few days later in what was a much-improved performance against the Eredivise champions and won thanks to a late Joel Matip goal.

Joel Matip heads an 89th minute winner against Ajax on matchday two. IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp's team will need to use the underwhelming performance against Brighton at the weekend to once again be the trigger for a much-improved effort against Rangers.

Last season, Liverpool would have been backed heavily to sweep aside Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team but such is there indifferent form, nothing is guaranteed.

The Reds have got into a nasty habit of conceding the first goal in matches meaning they end up chasing games, a mistake they cannot afford to repeat on Tuesday.

Assuming Liverpool get off to a good start and can capitalise early, it should still be a comfortable evening for them in what should be a lively atmosphere at Anfield.

Match Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Rangers

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |